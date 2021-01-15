Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $347.27, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 1.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LMT as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 26, 2021. On that day, LMT is projected to report earnings of $6.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17 billion, up 7.07% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower within the past month. LMT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, LMT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.25. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.63.

Meanwhile, LMT's PEG ratio is currently 1.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.21 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

