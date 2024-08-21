Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the most recent trading day at $553.76, moving -0.58% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.42% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 11.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 7.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.77%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lockheed Martin in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $6.40, showcasing a 5.47% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $17.45 billion, indicating a 3.37% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $26.49 per share and a revenue of $71.14 billion, demonstrating changes of -4.78% and +5.28%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.08% higher within the past month. Currently, Lockheed Martin is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Lockheed Martin's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.03. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.38.

It is also worth noting that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.5. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. LMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 58, this industry ranks in the top 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

