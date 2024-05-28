Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the latest trading day at $458.48, indicating a -1.9% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 0.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 4.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lockheed Martin in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $6.45, reflecting a 4.16% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.03 billion, up 2.04% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $26.26 per share and a revenue of $69.72 billion, signifying shifts of -5.61% and +3.18%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lockheed Martin. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% higher. Lockheed Martin currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Lockheed Martin is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.77, which means Lockheed Martin is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.38. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.79.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

