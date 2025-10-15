Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $499.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.4% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.66%.

The aerospace and defense company's stock has climbed by 6.51% in the past month, exceeding the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lockheed Martin will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 21, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.33, down 7.46% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.53 billion, up 8.34% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.88 per share and revenue of $74.18 billion, which would represent changes of -23.15% and +4.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. Currently, Lockheed Martin is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Lockheed Martin is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.09. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 25.77.

It is also worth noting that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.25. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.25.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, placing it within the bottom 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

