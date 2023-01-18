Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $441.55, changing hands as low as $440.65 per share. Lockheed Martin Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LMT's low point in its 52 week range is $365.34 per share, with $498.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $443.00. The LMT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

