Lockheed Martin (LMT) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the most recent trading day at $527.96, moving -1.39% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Shares of the aerospace and defense company witnessed a gain of 0.99% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Aerospace sector with its gain of 4.11%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.64%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lockheed Martin will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 23, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $7.29, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $19.41 billion, indicating a 6.9% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $29.93 per share and a revenue of $79.05 billion, signifying shifts of +29.46% and +5.33%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.17% increase. Lockheed Martin is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lockheed Martin has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.89 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.2, so one might conclude that Lockheed Martin is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that LMT has a PEG ratio of 0.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.59 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, placing it within the top 44% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.