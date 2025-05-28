Lockheed Martin (LMT) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) ended the recent trading session at $469.98, demonstrating a -1.44% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.58%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.51%.

Shares of the aerospace and defense company have appreciated by 0.2% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Aerospace sector's gain of 11.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.37%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lockheed Martin in its upcoming release. On that day, Lockheed Martin is projected to report earnings of $6.61 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.03%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $18.59 billion, indicating a 2.57% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $27.30 per share and revenue of $74.31 billion, indicating changes of -4.11% and +4.6%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. Currently, Lockheed Martin is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lockheed Martin has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.47 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.54 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that LMT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.66. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, positioning it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

