Lockheed Martin (LMT) Secures $2.8B Deal for GMLRS Support

Lockheed Martin Corp.’s LMT Missiles and Fire Control (MFC) business segment recently secured a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract for delivering rocket pods for Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) alternative warhead. Work related to the deal is scheduled to be completed by Oct 31, 2024.

Valued at $2.77 billion, the contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL. Per the terms, the MFC unit will also supply GMLRS unitary warhead rocket pods and low-cost reduced range practice rocket pods, apart from offering cybersecurity services, integrated product support and other services.

Work locations for the entire task will be determined with each order.

A Brief Note on MLRS

The Multiple Launch Rocket systems (MLRS) family of munitions comprises a variety of combat-proven low-cost precision-strike rockets and missiles. Primarily designed for fixed targets, GMLRS can be used to destroy enemy bunkers, troop locations, armored vehicles, and equipment or other pertinent high-value targets. Notably, GMLRS unitary and GMLRS alternative warhead are different variants of GMLRS.

In May 2019, Lockheed won a contract to develop new modular pods for GMLRS rockets. Through these new pods, the company aims at improving reload operations and ensuring that warfighters have adequate rounds available to them when they are most needed. We believe the latest contract win hints at enhanced development of MLRS family of munitions and expect further progress in the coming days.

What’s Favoring Lockheed Martin?

In recent times, the importance of missile defense systems in the U.S. aerospace-defense market has gained significant traction. This upside can be attributed to advancements and integration of new tactical features followed by improved markets for cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, air to air missile, directed energy weapons and anti-satellite weapons. With Lockheed Martin being a prominent missile developer and the Pentagon’s largest defense contractor, increasing demand for missiles has been resulting in significantly higher inflow of contracts.

This in turn has resulted in revenues at the company’s MFC segment to improve significantly. Notably, the MFC unit recorded 4% revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2020. Moving ahead, we expect this business segment to deliver similar top-line performance, based on consistent order flows from the Pentagon like the latest one.

Looking ahead

Per a report by Mordor Intelligence, the global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems (MMDS) market value is projected to see a CAGR of over 10% during 2021-2026 time period. The uptick is likely to be driven by growing conflicts between various countries and the increasing number of investments on missile defense systems being made by different countries worldwide, along with rapid technological advancements.

Such impressive projections should bode well for prominent missile makers like Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies RTX, Boeing BA and Northrop Grumman Corp. NOC

Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In a year’s time, shares of Lockheed Martin have gained 9.9% compared with the industry’s 26% surge.

Lockheed currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC): Get Free Report



The Boeing Company (BA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.