Lockheed Martin (LMT) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Lockheed Martin (LMT) ending at $443.16, denoting a +0.62% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

The aerospace and defense company's shares have seen an increase of 3.01% over the last month, surpassing the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.01% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lockheed Martin in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $5.87, reflecting an 8.71% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $16 billion, indicating a 5.8% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $26.13 per share and a revenue of $69.42 billion, demonstrating changes of -6.07% and +2.74%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower. Lockheed Martin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lockheed Martin is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.85. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.32.

Meanwhile, LMT's PEG ratio is currently 4.03. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.