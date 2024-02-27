Lockheed Martin (LMT) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $430.43, marking a +0.29% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 0.27% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.8% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lockheed Martin in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $5.89, indicating an 8.4% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $15.91 billion, reflecting a 5.18% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

LMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $26.31 per share and revenue of $69.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.43% and +2.37%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.19% lower. Lockheed Martin presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Lockheed Martin is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.31. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.27.

Meanwhile, LMT's PEG ratio is currently 3.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

