Lockheed Martin (LMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the most recent trading day at $389.11, moving +0.36% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 0.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 5.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LMT as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LMT to post earnings of $6.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.9 billion, up 4.21% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $26.74 per share and revenue of $68.28 billion, which would represent changes of +9.14% and +4.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% higher. LMT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, LMT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.16, so we one might conclude that LMT is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that LMT has a PEG ratio of 3.17 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

