Lockheed Martin (LMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the most recent trading day at $357.66, moving +0.73% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 5.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 5.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.18%.

LMT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, LMT is projected to report earnings of $6.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.28%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.46 billion, up 5.15% from the year-ago period.

LMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $26.32 per share and revenue of $68.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.43% and +4.19%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. LMT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, LMT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.49. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.18.

Investors should also note that LMT has a PEG ratio of 2.27 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

