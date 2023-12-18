Lockheed Martin (LMT) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Lockheed Martin (LMT) ended the recent trading session at $446.91, demonstrating a +1.15% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lockheed Martin in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $7.26, indicating a 6.8% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.05 billion, down 4.96% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $27.25 per share and a revenue of $66.63 billion, indicating changes of +0.07% and +0.98%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher within the past month. Lockheed Martin currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lockheed Martin is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.53.

Meanwhile, LMT's PEG ratio is currently 1.88. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.92.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

