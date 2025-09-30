Lockheed Martin (LMT) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the most recent trading day at $499.21, moving +1.47% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.31%.

The stock of aerospace and defense company has risen by 7.98% in the past month, leading the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lockheed Martin in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $6.33, reflecting a 7.46% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.53 billion, up 8.31% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.86 per share and revenue of $74.21 billion, which would represent changes of -23.22% and +4.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. Lockheed Martin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Lockheed Martin currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.5, so one might conclude that Lockheed Martin is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, LMT's PEG ratio is currently 2.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.19.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.