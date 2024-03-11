Lockheed Martin (LMT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Lockheed Martin (LMT) ending at $434.75, denoting a +0.43% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 1.5% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.43% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.7% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lockheed Martin in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $5.84 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.18%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $15.93 billion, reflecting a 5.29% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $26.16 per share and a revenue of $69.22 billion, signifying shifts of -5.97% and +2.44%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Lockheed Martin. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.31% lower. Currently, Lockheed Martin is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Lockheed Martin is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.93, so one might conclude that Lockheed Martin is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that LMT has a PEG ratio of 3.96 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.9.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

