Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $487.05, marking a +0.79% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 0.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.84% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.

Lockheed Martin will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $7.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.21%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.25 billion, up 2.94% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $21.68 per share and revenue of $65.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.2% and -2.69%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. Lockheed Martin is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Lockheed Martin currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.29. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.93.

Investors should also note that LMT has a PEG ratio of 3.57 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

