Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the most recent trading day at $486.32, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 4.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 1.82%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.12%.

Lockheed Martin will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.40, up 2.21% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.25 billion, up 2.94% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.68 per share and revenue of $65.24 billion, which would represent changes of -4.2% and -2.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Lockheed Martin is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lockheed Martin has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.31 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.47, so we one might conclude that Lockheed Martin is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 3.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

