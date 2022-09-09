Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $421.53, marking a +0.45% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.53% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 2.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 2.06%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.1%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lockheed Martin as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $6.66 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.79 billion, up 4.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.84 per share and revenue of $65.4 billion, which would represent changes of -3.49% and -2.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lockheed Martin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Lockheed Martin currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.22. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.83, which means Lockheed Martin is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that LMT has a PEG ratio of 3.53 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.84 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



