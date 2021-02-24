Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $346.53, marking a +0.09% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.99%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 0.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 4.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LMT as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LMT to post earnings of $6.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.46 billion, up 5.15% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $26.32 per share and revenue of $68.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.43% and +4.19%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher. LMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LMT has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.94 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.48.

Also, we should mention that LMT has a PEG ratio of 2.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

