Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the most recent trading day at $383.81, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.8% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 1.48% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Aerospace sector's loss of 5.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.31% in that time.

LMT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LMT to post earnings of $6.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.24%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.24 billion, up 7.03% from the year-ago period.

LMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $24.13 per share and revenue of $64.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.93% and +8.28%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. LMT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LMT has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.77 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.77, which means LMT is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that LMT has a PEG ratio of 2.28 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.28 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

