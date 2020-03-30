Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the most recent trading day at $349.09, moving +0.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 3.35% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 3.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 9.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 24.57%, while the S&P 500 lost 14.37%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LMT as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.75, down 4.01% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.23 billion, up 6.21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $24.12 per share and revenue of $63.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.89% and +6.64%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower within the past month. LMT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, LMT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.44. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.

We can also see that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.51 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

