Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $449.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.01% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 14.49% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 9.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.65% in that time.

Lockheed Martin will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $6.25 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.8 billion, down 2.84% from the year-ago period.

LMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $26.77 per share and revenue of $66.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.29% and -1.44%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. Lockheed Martin is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Lockheed Martin's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.63. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.09, which means Lockheed Martin is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that LMT has a PEG ratio of 2.93 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.93 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

