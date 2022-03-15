Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $448.67, marking a +0.95% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.14% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 14.85% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lockheed Martin as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.26, down 4.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.8 billion, down 2.84% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $26.79 per share and revenue of $66.08 billion, which would represent changes of +18.38% and -1.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% lower. Lockheed Martin is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lockheed Martin has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.59 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.42, which means Lockheed Martin is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that LMT has a PEG ratio of 2.92. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.7 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

