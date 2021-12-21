Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $340.77, marking a +0.99% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.78% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 2.19% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 5.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.63% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lockheed Martin as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $7.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.67 billion, up 3.72% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $22.55 per share and revenue of $66.93 billion, which would represent changes of -7.96% and +2.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower. Lockheed Martin is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Lockheed Martin currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.42, so we one might conclude that Lockheed Martin is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.76 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

