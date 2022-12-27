Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the most recent trading day at $485.50, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 0.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 0.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lockheed Martin as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.40, up 2.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.25 billion, up 2.94% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $21.68 per share and revenue of $65.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.2% and -2.69%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. Lockheed Martin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Lockheed Martin's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.29. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.7, which means Lockheed Martin is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that LMT has a PEG ratio of 3.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

