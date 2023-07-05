Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $462.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.04% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 0.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 6.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lockheed Martin as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.41, up 222.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.78 billion, up 2.15% from the year-ago period.

LMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $27.09 per share and revenue of $65.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.51% and -0.34%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lockheed Martin is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Lockheed Martin is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.58, so we one might conclude that Lockheed Martin is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that LMT has a PEG ratio of 2.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

