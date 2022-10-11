Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $411.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.26% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 2.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 5.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lockheed Martin as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 18, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $6.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.79 billion, up 4.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.75 per share and revenue of $65.4 billion, which would represent changes of -3.89% and -2.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. Lockheed Martin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Lockheed Martin's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.48, so we one might conclude that Lockheed Martin is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that LMT has a PEG ratio of 3.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.