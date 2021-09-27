Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $353.36, marking a +1.1% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 3.44% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.56% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LMT as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, LMT is projected to report earnings of $2.63 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 57.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.15 billion, up 3.99% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $23.19 per share and revenue of $68.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.35% and +4.5%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.1% lower. LMT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, LMT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.17, so we one might conclude that LMT is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that LMT has a PEG ratio of 3.3 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

