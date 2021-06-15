Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $389.80, marking a +0.18% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 0.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 4.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.11%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LMT as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect LMT to post earnings of $6.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.9 billion, up 4.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $26.74 per share and revenue of $68.28 billion, which would represent changes of +9.14% and +4.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. LMT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, LMT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.55. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.07.

Also, we should mention that LMT has a PEG ratio of 3.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

