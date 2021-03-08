Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $341.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 0.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.38% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 1.04% in that time.

LMT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LMT to post earnings of $6.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.28%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.46 billion, up 5.15% from the year-ago period.

LMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $26.32 per share and revenue of $68.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.43% and +4.19%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. LMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note LMT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.37, so we one might conclude that LMT is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.17. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.92 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

