Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the most recent trading day at $454.58, moving +1.64% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.49%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 0.39% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.67% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.71% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lockheed Martin as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 19, 2022. On that day, Lockheed Martin is projected to report earnings of $6.25 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.75 billion, down 3.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $26.77 per share and revenue of $66.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.29% and -1.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% lower. Lockheed Martin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.71. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.03.

It is also worth noting that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.94. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

