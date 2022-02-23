Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $388.90, marking a +0.7% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 0.25% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.28% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.96% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lockheed Martin as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.28, down 4.27% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.94 billion, down 1.94% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $26.58 per share and revenue of $66.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.45% and -1.23%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.79% higher. Lockheed Martin is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Lockheed Martin's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.93, so we one might conclude that Lockheed Martin is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that LMT has a PEG ratio of 4.08 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.