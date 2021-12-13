Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $345.76, marking a +0.26% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.91% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 1.72% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 3.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.55% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lockheed Martin as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Lockheed Martin is projected to report earnings of $7.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.95%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.81 billion, up 4.55% from the year-ago period.

LMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $22.61 per share and revenue of $67.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.71% and +2.81%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lockheed Martin is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.25. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.27, so we one might conclude that Lockheed Martin is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that LMT has a PEG ratio of 4.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.79 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.