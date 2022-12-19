Lockheed Martin (LMT) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the most recent trading day at $481.79, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 1.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.07% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.

Lockheed Martin will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.40, up 2.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.25 billion, up 2.94% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.68 per share and revenue of $65.24 billion, which would represent changes of -4.2% and -2.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher within the past month. Lockheed Martin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lockheed Martin is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.22. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.5, which means Lockheed Martin is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, LMT's PEG ratio is currently 3.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.