Lockheed Martin (LMT) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The latest trading session saw Lockheed Martin (LMT) ending at $451.26, denoting a +0.72% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.43%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

Shares of the aerospace and defense company witnessed a gain of 0.71% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Aerospace sector with its gain of 8.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lockheed Martin will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $7.26, marking a 6.8% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $18.05 billion, indicating a 4.96% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

LMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $27.24 per share and revenue of $66.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.04% and +0.93%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Lockheed Martin. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lockheed Martin currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lockheed Martin is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.45. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.49.

Investors should also note that LMT has a PEG ratio of 1.91 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.91 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

