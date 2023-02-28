Lockheed Martin (LMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $474.26, marking a -1.09% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 4.1% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lockheed Martin as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.18, down 4.04% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.95 billion, down 0.07% from the year-ago period.

LMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $26.84 per share and revenue of $65.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.43% and -0.28%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.6% lower. Lockheed Martin currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lockheed Martin has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.86 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.87, so we one might conclude that Lockheed Martin is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, LMT's PEG ratio is currently 2.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.