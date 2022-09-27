Lockheed Martin (LMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $399.74, marking a -1.94% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 5.13% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 10.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.7% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lockheed Martin as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $6.66 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.79 billion, up 4.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.84 per share and revenue of $65.4 billion, which would represent changes of -3.49% and -2.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lockheed Martin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.67. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.05.

It is also worth noting that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 3.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



