Lockheed Martin (LMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the most recent trading day at $349.31, moving -1.89% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 5.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 1.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.06%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LMT as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect LMT to post earnings of $6.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17 billion, up 7.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $24.48 per share and revenue of $65.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.53% and +9.25%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. LMT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note LMT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.21, so we one might conclude that LMT is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that LMT has a PEG ratio of 2.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

