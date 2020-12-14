Lockheed Martin (LMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the most recent trading day at $357.66, moving -1.12% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.44% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 1.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 9.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.71%.

LMT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.41, up 21.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17 billion, up 7.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $24.48 per share and revenue of $65.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.53% and +9.25%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LMT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LMT has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.78 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.58.

It is also worth noting that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.