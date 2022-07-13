Lockheed Martin (LMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the most recent trading day at $408, moving -1.45% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 0.52% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.09% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.89% in that time.

Lockheed Martin will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 19, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $5.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.07 billion, down 5.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $25.44 per share and revenue of $65.96 billion, which would represent changes of +12.42% and -1.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.21% lower. Lockheed Martin is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Lockheed Martin's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.07, which means Lockheed Martin is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, LMT's PEG ratio is currently 2.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.