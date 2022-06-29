Lockheed Martin (LMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the most recent trading day at $418.89, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 4.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 3.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.99%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lockheed Martin as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Lockheed Martin is projected to report earnings of $6.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.25 billion, down 4.6% from the year-ago period.

LMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $26.84 per share and revenue of $66.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.6% and -1.33%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. Lockheed Martin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Lockheed Martin's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.67. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.34.

Investors should also note that LMT has a PEG ratio of 2.76 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.04 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.