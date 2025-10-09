Lockheed Martin (LMT) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $507.76, marking a -1.22% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.52%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.08%.

Shares of the aerospace and defense company have appreciated by 10.81% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Aerospace sector's gain of 6.59%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lockheed Martin in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 21, 2025. On that day, Lockheed Martin is projected to report earnings of $6.33 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.46%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $18.52 billion, reflecting a 8.28% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $21.86 per share and a revenue of $74.21 billion, demonstrating changes of -23.22% and +4.45%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. Lockheed Martin is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Lockheed Martin is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.51. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 26.79.

We can also see that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.29.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, finds itself in the bottom 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.