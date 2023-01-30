Lockheed Martin (LMT) Declares $3.00 Dividend

Lockheed Martin said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $3.00 per share ($12.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $3.00 per share.

At the most recent share price of $459.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 2.61%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.72% Upside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lockheed Martin is $490.48. The forecasts range from a low of $335.32 to a high of $585.90. The average price target represents an increase of 6.72% from its latest reported closing price of $459.60.

The projected annual revenue for Lockheed Martin is $66,400MM, an increase of 0.63%. The projected annual EPS is $27.30, an increase of 25.60%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 3211 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lockheed Martin. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 0.68%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LMT is 0.5670%, an increase of 1.3781%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.92% to 225,295K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,378,039 shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,597,055 shares, representing a decrease of 9.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 13.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,910,610 shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,837,167 shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 5.47% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,466,544 shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,146,227 shares, representing an increase of 5.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 1.77% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,349,681 shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,241,947 shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 5.19% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,375,829 shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,310,104 shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 5.42% over the last quarter.

Lockheed Martin Background Information

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

