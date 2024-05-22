Lockheed Martin (LMT) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Lockheed Martin (LMT) standing at $469.71, reflecting a +0.3% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.51%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.19%.

Shares of the aerospace and defense company have appreciated by 1.79% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Aerospace sector's gain of 5.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.34%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lockheed Martin in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $6.45, signifying a 4.16% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $17.03 billion, reflecting a 2.04% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $26.26 per share and a revenue of $69.72 billion, indicating changes of -5.61% and +3.18%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher. As of now, Lockheed Martin holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Lockheed Martin is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.84. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.78 for its industry.

Investors should also note that LMT has a PEG ratio of 4.39 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

