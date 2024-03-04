Lockheed Martin (LMT) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Lockheed Martin (LMT) standing at $431.94, reflecting a +1.28% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.41%.

The aerospace and defense company's shares have seen an increase of 0.12% over the last month, not keeping up with the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.83%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lockheed Martin will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $5.89, reflecting an 8.4% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.91 billion, up 5.18% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $26.31 per share and a revenue of $69.17 billion, signifying shifts of -5.43% and +2.37%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower. Currently, Lockheed Martin is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lockheed Martin has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.21 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.61 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 3.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.86.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

