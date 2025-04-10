Lockheed Martin (LMT) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the most recent trading day at $463.70, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 3.46% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 2.5%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 4.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 0.16% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.27% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lockheed Martin in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 22, 2025. On that day, Lockheed Martin is projected to report earnings of $6.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.74%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $17.74 billion, showing a 3.19% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $27.26 per share and revenue of $74.27 billion, which would represent changes of -4.25% and +4.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.83% lower within the past month. At present, Lockheed Martin boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.26. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.77 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that LMT has a PEG ratio of 1.54. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.89.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

