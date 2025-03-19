Lockheed Martin (LMT) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Lockheed Martin (LMT) ending at $470.55, denoting a +0.27% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.92%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.41%.

The aerospace and defense company's shares have seen an increase of 9.51% over the last month, surpassing the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.26%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lockheed Martin in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Lockheed Martin is projected to report earnings of $6.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.74%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.74 billion, up 3.19% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $27.47 per share and a revenue of $74.27 billion, signifying shifts of -3.51% and +4.55%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher within the past month. Lockheed Martin presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Lockheed Martin is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.2, so one might conclude that Lockheed Martin is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that LMT has a PEG ratio of 2.2 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Aerospace - Defense industry stood at 1.83 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, placing it within the bottom 46% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.