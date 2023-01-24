Markets
LMT

Lockheed Martin Issues FY23 Earnings Outlook Below Market - Update

January 24, 2023 — 07:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT), while reporting weak earnings and higher net sales in its fourth quarter, issued forecast for fiscal 2023, expecting earnings below market estimates.

For 2023, the company expects earnings per share between around $26.60 and $26.90. On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $26.93 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted business segment operating profit is expected between around $7.26 billion and $7.36 billion.

Net sales for the year are expected to be around $65 billion to $66 billion. Analysts expect sales of $65.74 billion for the year.

In fiscal 2022, net earnings were $5.7 billion or $21.66 per share on net sales of $65.98 billion.

In the fourth quarter, net earnings came in at $1.91 billion or $7.40 per share, down from $2.05 billion or $7.47 per share in last year's fourth quarter.

Adjusted earnings were $2.01 billion or $7.79 per share for the period, compared to last year's $1.98 billion or $7.22 per share.

Analysts expected the company to earn $7.39 per share for the quarter.

The company's net sales for the quarter rose 7.1 percent to $18.99 billion from $17.73 billion last year. Analysts expected sales of $18.27 billion for the quarter.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Lockheed Martin shares were gaining around 1.2 percent to trade at $446.69.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LMT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.