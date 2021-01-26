Markets
Lockheed Martin Issues 2021 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) said, for 2021, the company expects: earnings per share in a range of $26.00 - $26.30; and net sales in a range of $67.10 billion - $68.50 billion.

Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet said: "We initiated an enhanced strategic vision for Lockheed Martin designed to accelerate the adoption of leading edge networking and related technologies into our national defense enterprise, while enhancing the performance and value of our major platforms to our customers. We intend to maintain our momentum as we enter 2021 in all of these dimensions for the benefit of our customers, communities and shareholders."

Fourth quarter earnings from continuing operations was $6.38 compared to $5.29, a year ago. Net sales were $17.0 billion, compared to $15.9 billion, last year.

