Lockheed Martin hopes to deliver more F-35s to Australia

Adds details about Australia's defence review, F-35 fleet

SYDNEY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N hopes Australia wants to buy more of its F-35 fighter planes after the country completes an ongoing defence review, an executive at the U.S. manufacturer said on Tuesday.

"We hope for the opportunity to deliver additional F-35s beyond" the 72 Australia has on order, Executive Vice President of Aeronautics Greg Ulmer told reporters on the sidelines of the Australia International Airshow.

Boeing's defence division head Ted Colbert said during the air show that a partnership would be "great news".

"In the Indo-Pacific, China is driving the largest conventional military build-up we've seen anywhere in the world since the Second World War. And much of this build-up is opaque," Marles said.

Australia, a staunch U.S. ally, has joined the United States in pushing back against China's growing power and influence, particularly its military buildup, pressure on Taiwan and deployments in the contested South China Sea.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan and South Korea also operate the fifth-generation fighters, while Thailand has expressed interest in buying them.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed and Renju Jose; Editing by Chris Reese and Christopher Cushing)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.